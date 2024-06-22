New York Yankees' Slugger Made Baseball History Earlier This Week
The New York Yankees have lost three games in a row to the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves but that didn't stop slugging outfielder Juan Soto from making baseball history earlier this week.
Per Baseball Reference on social media:
Juan Soto picked up his 700th career walk on Thursday.
He's the first player in our database to reach that milestone before age 26.
Considering that Soto doesn't turn 26 until late October, he'll have plenty of time to add on that career total over the rest of the season as well.
One of the best hitters in all of baseball, Soto made his major league debut in 2018 at the age of 19. He has already led the majors in walks in three of six big league seasons and he leads the majors this year with 60 already.
In part because of his discerning eye, Soto is also the current major league leader in on-base percentage at .428. He also leads all active players in the category at .422.
A three-time All-Star, Soto seems destined for a trip to Arlington this summer to represent the American League. He's a four-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion and a World Series champion (2019) as well.
Soto is hitting .304 this season with 18 home runs and has fit in seamlessly with the Yankees. He's paired with Aaron Judge to make one of the best duos in all of baseball and is a key reason why the Yankees feel confident in winning the organization's first World Series since 2009.
