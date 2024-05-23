Yankees Starters Looking to Continue Historic Streak on Thursday
When the New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon, they'll do so with their starting pitcher group looking to continue a rather interesting streak in franchise history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Yankees starters have gone at least 4 innings in all 51 games this season
that’s their 2nd-longest such streak to start a season in franchise history, behind only 58 straight to begin the 1904 season
h/t @EliasSports
Now, four-plus inning starts don't necessarily seem that impressive, but it is when you consider the following: 1) This means that the Yankees haven't had any starters really and truly get blown out early in a game. That means the team is generally in contention in every game they play, and they have been able to largely limit their bullpen work, which is good as we get deeper into the year.
Furthermore, it means that the Yankees have thankfully not suffered any injuries with their starting pitcher group early in games. From a pure player health standpoint, you love to see that as well. It's also impressive what the Yankees group has done in the absence of Gerrit Cole. Last year's Cy Young winner has been out all season with elbow issues and may not return unitl late June or early July.
The next starter to try to extend the streak will be Luis Gil, who gets the ball for New York on Thursday. He'll be opposed by M's ace Luis Castillo.
First pitch from New York is set for 12:35 p.m. ET.
