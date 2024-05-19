New York Yankees Take Another Series to Climb Big List in Team History
The New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, 7-2, at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Yankees finished off a three-game sweep of the Southsiders and moved to 33-15 for the season.
In the loss, Chicago fell to 14-33.
The Yankees have been on a great run to start the season and are in first place currently in the American League East. While it was always expected that the Yankees would be good, it's been hard to predict that they would be this good considering Gerrit Cole hasn't throw a pitch yet this season.
The Yankees have now won 12 of their first 15 series, which has rarely been done in team history.
Per Chris Kirschner of 'The Athletic' on social media:
The Yankees have won at least 12 of their first 15 series for just the second time in the last 75 years and the sixth time in franchise history (1928, 1932, 1939, 1949, 2002).
In the win, Carlos Rodon was solid on the mound, tossing 6.0 innings and striking out six. He allowed just two earned runs on four hits. He struck out six in moving to 5-2 on the year with a 3.27 ERA.
Offensively, Jon Berti hit his first home run of the season and Anthony Volpe had a double to raise his average to .270.
The Yankees will welcome in the Seattle Mariners to town on Monday night for the first of a four-game set. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Marcus Stroman (NYY) pitches against Logan Gilbert (SEA).
