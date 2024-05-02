New York Yankees' Young Righty Does Something Not Done in Last Decade of Team History vs. Orioles on Wednesday
The New York Yankees shut out the Baltimore Orioles, 2-0, on Wednesday night in Baltimore. With the win, the Yankees are now 20-12 while the O's are 19-11 after the loss.
In the win, Yanks' right-hander Luis Gil dominated on the mound, going 6.1 scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out five.
The performance was also the first of its kind in the last decade of team history, according to Katie Sharp of Stathead:
Luis Gil #FunFact
Gil is the first Yankee with at least 6.1 scoreless IP and 2 H or fewer allowed this early into his career (13th game or earlier) since Masahiro Tanaka on April 16, 2014
The 25-year-old Gil is now 2-1 this year with a 3.19 ERA. He's struck out 40 batters in 31.0 innings, showing off the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that teams salivate over.
It's been a long road for Gil, who made his Major League debut in 2021, impressing to the tune of a 3.07 ERA in six starts. However, he was injured after one appearance in 2022 and missed all of 2022 and 2023 as a result.
Clay Holmes got his 10th save in the win after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. He's yet to allow an earned run this season.
The Yankees and Orioles will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon with Carlos Rodon taking the ball for New York. He's 2-1 with a 2.48 ERA. The Orioles have yet to name a starter as of this posting.
