New York Yankees' Youngster Continues to Climb Historic List as Hit Streak Extends

Yankees Longest Hitting Streaks at Age 23 or Younger

22 Joe DiMaggio 1937

20 Joe DiMaggio 1937

18 Melky Cabrera 2007

18 Joe DiMaggio 1936

18 Tony Kubek 1957

17 Hal Chase 1906

17 Joe DiMaggio 1938

17 Derek Jeter 1996

16 Anthony Volpe 2024

16 4 Others (DiMaggio, Rizzuto, 2 Mantle)