New York Yankees' Youngster Continues to Climb Historic List as Hit Streak Extends
With a first inning single on Thursday, New York Yankees' shortstop Anthony Volpe extended his hitting streak to an impressive 16 games, a number that keeps moving him up a special list in team history.
Per James Smyth of the YES Network on social media:
Yankees Longest Hitting Streaks at Age 23 or Younger
22 Joe DiMaggio 1937
20 Joe DiMaggio 1937
18 Melky Cabrera 2007
18 Joe DiMaggio 1936
18 Tony Kubek 1957
17 Hal Chase 1906
17 Joe DiMaggio 1938
17 Derek Jeter 1996
16 Anthony Volpe 2024
16 4 Others (DiMaggio, Rizzuto, 2 Mantle)
DiMaggio owns the longest hitting streak (56 games) in baseball history, so to be lumped in with him and Derek Jeter is certainly a special accomplishment for Volpe. The 23-year-old, who was the Yankees' first-round pick in 2019, is certainly making an impact for New York. He hits in front of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, posting a .275 average heading into play on Thursday. He also has six homers, 23 RBI and nine stolen bases.
He made his debut a season ago and took some lumps, hitting .209, but he showed real promise as well, winning a Gold Glove and stealing 24 bases.
The Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009 and as they enter play on Thursday with the best record in the American League, this may be the best chance they've had to capture another title. If they are able to, Volpe will clearly have been a huge part of it.
After finishing the series with Seattle, the Yankees will play the Padres in San Diego over the weekend.
