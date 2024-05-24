Oakland Athletics Join 1939 New York Yankees in Wild Baseball History
The Oakland Athletics put together a wild 11-10 win on Thursday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. The A's scored five runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to walk-off the Rockies and move to 21-31 on the season.
With the loss, the Rockies are 16-33.
The A's, who entered the season as the worst-regarded franchise in the sport, have put together some wild history in May, joining the 1939 New York Yankees in a crazy pairing:
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Athletics have had two different games this month in which hitters starting 4-9 in the lineup all had multiple hits (May 4 & today).
They are the first team to have two such games in a single calendar month since the New York Yankees in May 1939.
Seth Brown went 3-for-6 out of the cleanup spot while JD Davis was 2-for-6. Zack Gelof went 2-for-5, Kyle McCann went 3-for-4, Daz Cameron went 2-for-5, and Max Schuemann went 3-for-5.
And yes, it was extra-innings which provided everyone more opportunities at the plate, but that's still incredible offensive production. There's also still a week left in May, so the A's have multiple chances left to try to break the tie with the Yankees and own history all their own.
As for those 1939 Yankees, they went 106-45-1 and won the World Series. We don't think the A's will replicate that feat, but it's still a great team to be mentioned alongside.
That was Lou Gehrig's final season in a big league uniform before announcing that he had ALS. He played just eight games.
