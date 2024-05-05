Oakland Athletics Rookie Brett Harris Makes Franchise History With 2 Home Run Game
The Oakland Athletics' offense had itself a field day on Saturday, and rookie Brett Harris was no exception.
Harris was making just his second career MLB appearance, starting at third base and batting ninth in the lineup against the Miami Marlins. His day started off a little slow, but he still reached on an error in the second and drew a walk in the third.
By the time Harris came up to the plate for the third time, the A's were already up 12-0. That didn't stop him from piling on, though, as he blasted a solo home runs to left to lead off the fourth.
Harris didn't stop there, either, crushing a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.
Despite popping out and grounding out in his last two at-bats, Harris still had himself a day. After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his big league debut on Friday, Harris went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs on Saturday.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted that Harris became just the 11th player in Athletics franchise history to hit his first two career MLB home runs in the same game. No one had done it since Ramon Laureano in 2018.
Before Matt Olson and Matt Chapman achieved the feat in 2017, no Athletics player had done so since Bill Bathe in 1986.
Harris was ranked as the No. 9 prospect in Oakland's farm system before he got called up. The 25-year-old infielder was batting .289 with an .874 OPS with Triple-A Las Vegas, recording three homers and 20 RBI in 27 appearances.
The A's won 3-1 in Harris' debut on Friday, then came away with a 20-4 victory on Saturday. Harris played a major part in the win, but he wasn't the only one who made history – Brent Rooker joined Mark McGwire as the second Athletics batter to hit two home runs in the same inning.
Oakland will try to complete the sweep over Miami on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET.
