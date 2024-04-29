Philadelphia Phillies Looking to Make Team History on Monday Night
The Philadelphia Phillies open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night and they'll do so looking to make some team history.
According to MLB Network, the Phillies have already won 18 games in April, which is tied for the most wins ever in April by the franchise.
This year's 18 wins is tied with the 2011 team and surpasses the 1993 team that won 17 games. There are still two games left in April, as the Phillies play the Angels on both Monday the 29th and Tuesday the 30th.
The Phillies are currently 19-10 and in second place in the National League East, but one of those wins came in March, so that's why the Phils are going for the record on Monday.
It's been the continuation of a fantastic run for the Phillies, who have been to the World Series and NLCS in consecutive seasons. However, Philly hasn't won a World Series since 2008, so the pressure is very much on Bryce Harper and company.
It certainly won't be easy to get back to the NLCS again this year as the Phillies play in a loaded National League East that features the Atlanta Braves, who have 19 wins also, and the surprising New York Mets. Furthermore, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres make up a quartet of challengers in the National League West.
The Phillies and Angels play Game 1 of the series at 9:38 p.m. ET as Christopher Sanchez (1-3, 2.96 ERA) pitches against Griffin Canning (1-3, 7.50 ERA).