Philadelphia Phillies' Slugger Does Something Only Done Once in Last 90 Years of Team History
There's hot, and then there's Alec Bohm hot...
The Philadelphia Phillies' slugger is on a stretch almost never replicated before in team history over his last 15 games.
Per Buster Olney of ESPN on social media:
From @EliasSports : Alec Bohm is batting .492 with 21 RBIs over his last 15 games. It’s the highest batting average for a Phillies player over a 15-game span since
Jayson Werth hit .511 over 15 games in the summer of 2007. (Bohm and Ryan Howard are the only Phillies in the last 90 years to bat over .490 with at least 20 RBIs over a span of 15 games.)
Bohm went 1-for-1 with two runs scored on Saturday in the team's lopsided 14-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. He was eventually pulled for Whit Merrifield.
For the season, Bohm is now hitting .364 with four homers and 32 RBI. He has a 1.014 OPS and has helped carry the lineup. He'll be needed even more now that Trea Turner is on the 10-day injured list, as well.
The 27-year-old Bohm is in the fifth year of his major league career, having debuted in 2020. Lifetime, he's a .282 hitter who hit a career-high 20 homers a season ago.
In addition to Bohm, the Phillies are also off to a great start this year. They are 23-11 on the season and will take on the San Francisco Giants on Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Logan Webb (SF) pitches against Taijaun Walker.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN