Philadelphia Phillies Sweep San Francisco Giants, Extend Historic Home Winning Streak
The Philadelphia Phillies are red hot, and even hotter at home.
Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep over the San Francisco Giants on Monday, winning the finale 6-1. Ace Zack Wheeler struck out 11 batters over 7.0 scoreless innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit a home run.
Games one and three of the series were one-run victories for the Phillies, but they won games two and four by a combined 16 runs.
The Phillies have now won six games in a row, as well as 17 of their last 20.
Philadelphia has made the most of home-field advantage during that stretch, as their home winning streak now sits at 10 games. It has been a complete 180 degree turnaround from their 4-6 start to the season at Citizens Bank Park.
The hot streak has also put the Phillies on the brink of history. As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, this is now the third-longest home winning streak Philadelphia has posted in the last 40 seasons.
The franchise's longest home winning streak in that period was 16 games in 1991. No. 2 on the list lasted 12 games in 2010.
The Phillies are playing a two-game home set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and Wednesday. If they sweep that, they will tie the franchise's longest home winning streak since 1992.
From there, Philadelphia will hit the road over the weekend. Their next home games will be against the New York Mets on May 15 and 16, followed by three-game series against the Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers.
At a league-best 25-11, it could take a lot to knock the Phillies off their current pace – even more so when they're playing at Citizens Bank Park.
