Phillies Throttle Rangers Once Again, Join Historic Group Through 50 Games
The Philadelphia Phillies destroyed the World Champion Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, 11-4, to move to an unreal 36-14 on the season.
The Phillies are on pace to win 116 games, which is the most games ever won in a single-season. Through their first 50 games, they've joined a rare group in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
teams to win at least 36 of first 50 games, last 50 seasons:
2024 Phillies
2001 Mariners (38)
1998 Yankees (37)
1998 Braves
1995 Cleveland
1984 Tigers (39)
The 2001 Mariners won 116 games and the 1998 Yankees won 114, but they won the World Series.
The Phillies are hoping to accomplish the same thing after getting to the World Series and losing in 2022, and losing in the NLCS in 2023. This team certainly has everything you could want in a contender: Elite starting pitching, anchored by Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, a dominant back-end of the bullpen and a star-studded lineup featuring Bryce Harper and Trea Turner.
However, much has been made of the Phillies soft schedule so far. They have played only six games this season against teams currently over .500 entering play on Thursday.
The Phillies will take on the Rangers again on Thursday afternoon with the first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET
Veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney takes the ball for Texas while Wheeler pitches for the Phillies.
Heaney is 0-5 with a 4.43 ERA on the year while Wheeler is 5-2 with a 2.52.
The Phillies will travel to Colorado following the conclusion of the game.
