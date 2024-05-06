Philadelphia Phillies Do Something They Haven't Done in Last 14 Years of Team History
It got a little tenuous in the late innings, but in the end, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night, 5-4.
With the win, the Phillies continue their excellent start to the year, as they are now 24-11 through 35 games. The Giants, who spent over $100 million this offseason, are now a disappointing 15-20.
The Phillies have now taken the first three in this series from the Giants, and have won nine straight home games.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Phillies have now won 9 straight home games, their 4th-longest home win streak since in the last 40 seasons, behind only:
July-Aug 1991: 16
July-Aug 2010: 12
Sept 2010: 10
The Phillies will get a chance to extend their streak on Monday when they finish out the wrap-around series with the Giants.
First pitch in that game will be at 4:05 p.m. ET as Mason Black (SF) makes his Major League debut against Zack Wheeler, who is 3-3 with a 1.91 ERA for Philly.
The Phillies have been to the World Series and NLCS in consecutive seasons and appear primed for another deep run in October this year. Unfortunately for them, they also play in the same division as the Braves, so it's going to be hard to separate all season. Right now, the Phillies lead the division by 2.5 games as the Braves have lost five of their last six.
After the series with the Giants concludes, the Phillies begin a new series at home with the Toronto Blue Jays.
