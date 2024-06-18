Pirates' Paul Skenes Continues Historic Start to Career with Another Gem

50+ strikeouts and fewer than 10 walks in 1st 7 career app (since at least 1901):



2024 Paul Skenes (7 BB)

2024 Jared Jones (5 BB)

2014 Masahiro Tanaka (7 BB)



18 pitchers have had 50+ K in their first 7 career games in span, and 2 of the 3 with the lowest walk totals are…