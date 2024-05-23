Pittsburgh Pirates Rookie Jared Jones Keeps Breaking Records With Untouchable Pitches
While many fans have turned their attention towards Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates have another rookie pitcher who is setting records each and every time he takes the mound.
Right-hander Jared Jones faced the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, drawing his 10th start of his debut big league campaign. He posted his seventh quality start of the year, allowing three earned runs in 6.0 innings of work.
Jones also struck out five Giants, bringing his total to 68 on the season. Only two of those Ks were swinging – two more were on foul tips – but Jones was once again hard to get a hold of.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs updated her tracker on Jones' historic run of whiffs, which is now up to 171. Since the pitch-tracking era began in 2008, that is the most by a pitcher in their first 10 career starts.
Masahiro Tanaka held the prior record with 160 swings and misses through 10 starts back in 2014.
The Pirates went on to lose 9-5 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh held a two-run lead when Jones got the hook, but the bullpen gave up six total runs over the final three innings of the night and the offense couldn't keep pace.
Jones may be a mere 3-4 on the season, but he boasts a 3.05 ERA, 0.966 WHIP, 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.6 WAR. The 22-year-old had never pitched an inning in the majors prior to 2024, but the Pirates were more than willing to hand him a spot in the rotation after their No. 3 prospect tossed 16.1 scoreless frames in Spring Training.
That move has paid off, even if it hasn't always led to wins for Pittsburgh. Jones is currently running in fourth place for NL Rookie of the Year, according to every major sportsbook, after all.
