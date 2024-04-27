Rookie Pitcher Shota Imanaga Makes MLB History, Lifts Chicago Cubs Over Boston Red Sox

sub-1.00 ERA in 1st 5 career games, all starts, since ER official in both leagues (1913):



2024 Shota Imanaga: 0.98

2005 Zach Duke: 0.87

1967 Cisco Carlos: 0.81

1953 Al Worthington: 0.98

1945 Dave Ferriss: 0.60

1913 Bob Shawkey: 0.67 https://t.co/rQMMeRBboB