Rookie Pitcher Shota Imanaga Makes MLB History, Lifts Chicago Cubs Over Boston Red Sox
The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox were two of the teams making a strong push to add left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga this past winter.
Imanaga wound up signing with Chicago, and he absolutely shut down the Red Sox when the Cubs visited Fenway Park on Friday.
The Japanese southpaw tossed 6.1 innings of one-run ball, with the only damage he allowed coming via a solo home run from outfielder Tyler O'Neill in the bottom of the fourth. Imanaga gave up five hits and one walk, but struck out seven on the night.
Through his first five career MLB starts, Imanaga now boasts a 0.98 ERA. Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, he becomes one of six players to post a sub-1.00 ERA through five career starts since earned runs became official league-wide in 1913.
Zack Duke had a 0.87 ERA across his first five starts with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2005, but before him, no one had achieved the feat since Cisco Carlos in 1967.
Imanaga is now 4-0 with a 0.795 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, 1.0 walks per nine innings and a 1.2 WAR. He leads the National League in wins, ERA, ERA+ and walks per nine innings.
The 30-year-old rookie has more than lived up to his four-year, $53 million contract thus far. He was a two-time All-Star in Nippon Professional Baseball, putting up a 2.96 ERA and 1.076 WHIP in his eight seasons with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.
And with Lucas Giolito, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello all on the injured list, the Red Sox surely wish they had won the Imanaga sweepstakes instead of the Cubs.
