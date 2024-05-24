Luis Arraez Does Something Not Done in Last 26 Years of Baseball History

Luis Arraez’s three games with 4+ hits with the Padres are tied for the most in a player’s first 17 games with a franchise since 1900, with:



1998 Mike Lansing COL

1997 Kenny Lofton ATL

1991 Todd Benzinger KC

1942 Nanny Fernandez BSN

1941 Billy Herman BRO

1934 Carl Reynolds BOS… https://t.co/1nWu9uWlbk