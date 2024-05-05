Logan Gilbert Continues Early Cy Young Push as Seattle Mariners Starting Pitching Joins Elite Baseball History
The Seattle Mariners rebounded from a devastating loss on Friday night to beat the Houston Astros on Saturday night, 5-0. Logan Gilbert dominated once again on the mound, tossing eight of the scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and struck out six in moving to 3-0 on the year.
He now owns a 1.69 ERA and is making an early case for the American League Cy Young Award.
Furthermore, Gilbert's performance continued a historic three-week run by the M's starting staff.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Mariners starters have allowed 2 ER or fewer in 21 consecutive games, tied with the 1917 White Sox for the 2nd-longest such streak in a single season since ER became official in both leagues (1913), behind only:
1915 Senators: 22
h/t @EliasSports
The M's just may have the best starting rotation in the entire league, and it's likely to get better next week when Bryan Woo is scheduled to come off the injured list.
Thanks to the strength of the pitching staff, the M's have turned a 4-8 start to the year into an 18-15 record, which is good enough for first place right now in the American League West.
The 27-year-old Gilbert is coming into his own after debuting in 2021. Lifetime, he's 35-18 with a 3.58 ERA.
The Mariners and Astros will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon in Houston. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET as Bryce Miller (3-2, 2.04 ERA) gets the ball against Hunter Brown (0-4, 9.78 ERA).
