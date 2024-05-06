Seattle Mariners' Hurler Joins Elite Names in Team History With of Electric Start

Lowest ERA in first 7 starts of a season in M's history:



1. Paxton 1.26 (‘17)

2. Hanson 1.41 (‘93)

3. Félix 1.59 (‘05)

4. Félix 1.60 (‘13)

5. Iwakuma 1.61 (‘13)

6. Montgomery 1.62 (‘15)

7. Randy 1.64 (‘95)

8. Logan Gilbert 1.69 (’24)