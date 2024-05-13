Seth Lugo Makes Kansas City Royals History with Dominant Effort on Sunday
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon, 4-2, at Angels Stadium.
After the win, the resurgent Royals are now 25-17 while the Angels are 15-26.
The Royals lost 106 games last season, so the turnaround this season is certainly impressive. Kansas City put together a really nice offseason in hopes that they could have this kind of turnaround, and thus far, it's played out just how they wanted.
One of the big pieces the Royals brought in over the winter was right-hander Seth Lugo, who rewarded them with a historic performance on Sunday. Lugo silenced the Angels bats, going 8.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits. He walked none and struck out 12, and is now 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA this season.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
most strikeouts with 0 walks, Royals history:
7/25/09 Luke Hochevar: 13
Today Seth Lugo: 12
8/10/19 Mike Montgomery: 12
6/13/10 Zack Greinke: 12
With numbers like this, Lugo could be positioning himself for an All-Star appearance later this summer. The 34-year-old is in the ninth year of his career with the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Royals, and owns a 46-32 lifetime record with a 3.34 ERA. He served as predominately a reliever with the Mets for seven years but wanted a chance to be a full-time starter, and it seems like he was right that he could handle the workload.
The Royals will be back in action on Monday night when they travel to Seattle to take on the Mariners.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.