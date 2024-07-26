Shohei Ohtani Continues Historic Start to Los Angeles Dodgers Tenure on Thursday

Fewest games to 250 total bases from the start of a player's stint with the @Dodgers franchise:

101- Shohei Ohtani (2024 via a double & HR today)

107- Manny Ramirez (2008)

108- Johnny Frederick (1929)

114- Jack Fournier (1923)

115- Del Bissonette (1928)

115- Cody Bellinger (2017) pic.twitter.com/ZvpgusG0CQ