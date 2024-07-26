Shohei Ohtani Continues Historic Start to Los Angeles Dodgers Tenure on Thursday
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon at Dodger Stadium to improve to 62-42 on the year.
The Dodgers are in first place in the National League West and look like World Series contenders while the Giants are 49-55 and look like sellers at the looming trade deadline.
The big story of the day for the Dodgers was the return of Clayton Kershaw to the mound. He went 4.0 innings and struck out six in his first start of the season. However, as is always the case with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani was a story as well.
The superstar went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. He hit his 31st homer of the year and is now hitting .312 for the season. He's the favorite to win his third MVP Award. It would be his first in the National League after capturing two in the National League.
Furthermore, according to @StatsCentre, Ohtani is now at the top of this impressive list in team history.
Fewest games to 250 total bases from the start of a player's stint with the @Dodgers franchise:
101- Shohei Ohtani (2024 via a double & HR today)
107- Manny Ramirez (2008)
108- Johnny Frederick (1929)
114- Jack Fournier (1923)
115- Del Bissonette (1928)
115- Cody Bellinger (2017)
Considering Ramirez was one of the most productive players of the last 30 years, that's a heck of a name to pass - and by a wide margin as well.
Ohtani now has 74 RBI and 24 stolen bases, in addition to his average and home run totals.
The Dodgers open up a big series on Friday night in Houston against the Houston Astros.
