Shohei Ohtani Continues to Make Home Run History For Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night 3-2 in the annual "Freeway Series" opener.
The Angels won in 10 innings to beat the crosstown rivals and move to 30-45 on the season. Los Angeles fell to 47-31 with the loss but still has a firm grip on the National League West lead.
In the loss, Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks, a run scored and two RBI. The home run was his first against his former team since leaving the Angels for the Dodgers this past offseason.
The home run also made some recent team history, as Ohtani just continues to do things that we've never seen before.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani has 5 450+ ft HR so far this season
that’s the most by a Dodger in a season under Statcast (2015)
it’s mid-June.
SHOHEI OHTANI IS THE FIRST PLAYER WITH MULTIPLE 450+ FT HR AT DODGER STADIUM UNDER STATCAST (2015)
IN A CAREER
AND HE NOW HAS 3 THERE THIS YEAR
Ohtani is certainly doing his best to live up to the 10-year, $700 million contract that he signed with the Dodgers in the offseason. He's hitting .322 this year with 22 homers and 55 RBI while also stealing 16 bases. He's moved into the leadoff spot with the recent injury to Mookie Betts and is posting a 1.026 OPS for the year.
The Dodgers and Angels will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming 10:10 p.m. ET. Zack Plesac (LAA) will pitch against Tyler Glasnow (LAD).
