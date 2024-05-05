Shohei Ohtani Passes Manager Dave Roberts on This Fun All-Time List in Team History
Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani passed his manager Dave Roberts on a fun list in team history during an 11-2 drubbing of the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Ohtani passed Roberts for the most home runs by a Japanese-born player in Dodgers history.
most HR, Japanese-born players in Dodgers history:
Shohei Ohtani: 8
Dave Roberts: 7
Hideo Nomo: 4
Kenta Maeda: 1
Kazuhisa Ishii: 1
OHTANI BROKE HIS OWN MANAGER’S RECORD!!!!
It was only a matter of time before this record fell, and what's comical about it is that every player on the list outside of Ohtani and Roberts is a pitcher.
Ohtani is off to a splendid start in Los Angeles since signing a 10-year, $700 million deal this offseason. He's hitting .345 with the eight homers and 22 RBI. He's also posted a 1.044 OPS.
Thought he can't pitch this year because of elbow surgery, the 29-year-old is at the top of his game offensively. He's also added seven steals this year and pairs with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to make up arguably the best offensive trio in the entire sport.
Ohtani is a two-time American League MVP winner with the Angels and he'll have a chance to capture his first National League award this year.
The Dodgers are now 22-13 on the season and will take on the Braves again on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as Max Fried (2-0, 402 ERA) pitches for the Braves against James Paxton (3-0, 3.51 ERA) for the Dodgers.
