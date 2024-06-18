Texas Rangers' Hurler on Wrong Side of History in Blowout Loss to Mets
The Texas Rangers were blown out by the New York Mets on Monday night at Globe Life Field. The 14-2 loss sent the Rangers to their fourth straight loss and dropped them to 9.0 games back in the American League West race.
The Rangers are slated to get much healthier soon with Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, Evan Carter and Josh Jung all due back, but at some point, you just run out of time to make a comeback.
In the loss, starting pitcher Jon Gray was roughed up. He went just 3.0 innings and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits. He's 2-3 for the year with a 3.31 ERA and unfortunately, his performance was something not seen in the last decade of team history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Jon Gray is the first Rangers pitcher since Kohei Arihara in 2022 to allow 9+ ER and 11+ hits in a start of 3 or fewer IP.
No matter the timeframe, that's a rare and undesirable club to be in. Gray is in the 10th year of his career with the Colorado Rockies and Rangers. Lifetime, he's 71-67 with a 4.39 ERA. He's won double-digit games in four different seasons and was an integral part of the Rangers winning the World Series in 2023.
Texas will look to break its losing streak on Tuesday night when they host the Mets once again. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET as Luis Severino (NYM) pitches against Michael Lorenzen (TEX).
