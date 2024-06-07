The National League Sets a Record For Futility That Hasn't Been Seen in Nearly 50 Years
The National League has accomplished something that hasn't been done in nearly the last 50 years of baseball history, and that's not a good thing.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
There are 15 teams in the National League. Of those 15, 11 are currently below .500 (73.3%).
That's the highest percentage of a league's teams having a losing record at the end of any single day since July 26, 1976, when 9 of the AL's 12 teams were below .500 (75.0%).
Looking back even further, this hasn't been done in the National League since July 28, 1958!
Current records in the National League entering play on Friday:
Philadelphia Phillies, 44-19
Los Angeles Dodgers, 39-25
Milwaukee Brewers, 36-26
Atlanta Braves, 35-25
Chicago Cubs, 31-32
San Diego Padres, 32-34
Arizona Diamondbacks, 30-33
Cincinnati Reds, 30-33
San Francisco Giants, 30-33
St. Louis Cardinals, 29-32
Pittsburgh Pirates, 29-33
New York Mets, 27-35
Washington Nationals, 27-35
Colorado Rockies, 22-40
Miami Marlins, 21-41
What's even more surprising is how much the National League teams have invested in themselves recently - and that it's not working.
The Reds went out and spent money this past offseason on Frankie Montas, Jeimer Candelario, Emilio Pagan and others. The Diamondbacks added Eugenio Suarez in a trade, re-signed Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and brought in Jordan Montgomery. The Giants added Jordan Hicks, Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler, and the list goes on and on.
At some point, some of these teams will figure it out, but for now, it's a rough look for the NL as a whole. In the American League, seven teams are over .500, with two right at .500.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.