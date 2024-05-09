The Washington Nationals Have Done Something Hardly Seen in the Last 100 Years of Baseball History in 2024
The Washington Nationals lost to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, 7-6, in 12 innings.
The loss dropped the Nationals to 18-18 on the season while the win propelled the Orioles to 24-12. The Nationals entered that game at 18-17 on the season, which was the first time they had been over .500 at any point since 2021.
So how have the Nationals rebounded to a better-than-expected start? Well, some of the young prospects they acquired in deals for superstars have started to become certified major leaguers. C.J. Abrams for instance, acquired in the Juan Soto trade, is now hitting .272 this season with seven homers. They are also getting a bounceback year from Jesse Winker, who had terrible years in 2022 and 2023, but is hitting .252 with 18 RBI thus far.
Furthermore, the Nats have made things happen on the basepaths, stealing bags at a rate rarely seen in the last 100 years of baseball history.
Per Baseball Reference on social media:
The @Nationals are just the 10th team in the last 100 years to steal 60+ bases through their first 35 games.
And for good measure, the Nats stole one more bag in the Wednesday loss against the Orioles.
The team has five players with at least six stolen bases, led by Jacob Young who has 12 and Lane Thomas who has 11.
The Nationals are off on Thursday but will head to Boston for a weekend series with the Red Sox. That begins on Friday with the first pitch slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.