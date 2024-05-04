Toronto Blue Jays Continue to Underwhelm, Moving Further into Depths of Team History

Worst team run differential through the first 33 games of a season in #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

-70 in 1979

-57 in 2002

-46 in 2013

-37 in 2024 (Falling to 15-18 via a 9-3 loss to the Nationals earlier on tonight)

-37 in 1986

-35 in 1978

-33 in 1981

-33 in 1998