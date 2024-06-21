Toronto Blue Jays Head into Friday on the Wrong Side of Team History
The Toronto Blue Jays head into Friday on the heels of a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. It was terrible timing for Toronto, as the Jays are now 35-39 on the season. By virtue of getting swept, they missed a chance to get back to .500 and missed a chance to make up ground in the American League wild card race.
Furthermore, with the trade deadline looming, Toronto is trying to play well enough to keep its core together, and a series like that doesn't help the cause.
The Jays are one of the biggest disappointments in all of baseball because they've actually invested big money and care into the roster. They've drafted/signed homegrown stars like Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichettte. They've spent money to upgrade the offense in the form of George Springer a few years ago, and they've gone out and brought in speed guys like Kevin Kiermaier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Furthermore, the pitching staff has seen them sign Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt long-term, however it just hasn't worked this season.
At the root of the Jays disappointment is the offense, which is putting up one of the worst Blue Jays seasons historically through 75 games, according to StatsCentre:
Fewest runs within the first 75 games of a season - franchise history (1977-present):
244 in 1981 (Finished 37-69)
269 in 1979 (Finished 53-109)
287 in 2024 (Through 74 GP via tonight's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox)
289 in 1980 (Finished 67-95)
293 in 1977 (Finished 54-107)
The Blue Jays will be back in action on Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. ET.
