Toronto Blue Jays Head into Friday on the Wrong Side of Team History

Fewest runs within the first 75 games of a season - #BlueJays franchise history (1977-present):

244 in 1981 (Finished 37-69)

269 in 1979 (Finished 53-109)

287 in 2024 (Through 74 GP via tonight's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox)

289 in 1980 (Finished 67-95)

293 in 1977 (Finished 54-107)