Washington Nationals Rookie Keeps Running His Way Up the History Books
The Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon by a score of 12-9 down in Miami.
With the win, the Nationals are 13-14 on the year. The injury-plagued Marlins are down to a lowly 6-23 and have actually passed the White Sox for the worst record in all of baseball.
For the Nats, rookie outfielder Jacob Young continues to make a strong impression. Getting regular playing time now, the University of Florida product stole two bases, which continued to ascend him up the baseball history books.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive SB without being caught to start career (since CS tracked in both lgs, 1951):
Tim Locastro: 29
Tim Raines: 27
Mitchell Page: 26
Quintin Berry: 25
Jacoby Ellsbury: 25
Jacob Young: 23 *active
h/t @EliasSports
Young now has 10 steals this season in 10 chances, after having 13 in limited action in 2023.
Given the rule changes before the 2023 season that increase the emphasis on the running game, Young will have plenty of chances to run in 2024. With this skillset, he should also have an easier time sticking on a Major League roster despite the fact that he doesn't offer much in the way of power.
Young went 3-for-5 on Sunday with the two steals, three RBI and two runs scored. He's hitting .333 so far on the season.
The Nationals will finish out their series with the Marlins on Monday night. First pitch from South Beach is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Jacob Irvin (WSH) pitches against Trevor Rogers.
