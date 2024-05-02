Washington Nationals' Pitcher Does Something Never Done in Last 50 Years in Insane Outing on Wednesday
The Washington Nationals beat the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, 1-0, in one of the wildest games in baseball history.
The Nats scored their lone run in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by Alex Call and got an excellent pitching performance from Trevor Williams and four relievers.
Williams went 5.0 innings as the starter, surrendering five hits and no runs. He walked four and struck out three in moving to 3-0.
But his scoreless outing didn't come without some serious trouble, as noted by @OptaSTATS on social media:
Over the last 50 seasons (since 1975), there have been 21,395 scoreless outings by MLB starters (reg & post, including Wednesday).
Only one of those 21,395 did so while facing a bases-loaded, no-out jam in 2 separate innings.
That one was the '@Nationals Trevor Williams today.
The Rangers got three consecutive singles in the bottom of the second but were turned away after a fielders choice got the runner at home, a strikeout and a ground out.
Furthermore, they loaded the bases again in the fifth but were turned away after a fielders choice got the runner at home, a strikeout and a pop-up.
That's certainly uncharacteristic missed opportunities for a Rangers' offense that is one of the most potent in all of baseball.
After the win, the Nationals are 15-15 on the season while the Rangers are 16-15 after the loss. The two teams will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon at 2:35 p.m. ET as Mitchell Parker (WAS) pitches against Nathan Eovaldi (TEX).
