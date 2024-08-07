Nationals Rookie Does Something Not Done For Nearly Last 100 Years of Baseball History
The Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 11-5 on Tuesday night in Washington. The win moved the Nationals to 52-62 on the season while the loss dropped San Francisco to 57-58.
In the win, the Nationals utilized multiple big innings, scoring five times in the second inning and two times in the third inning to help turn a 4-0 deficit into a 7-4 lead after three.
The catalysts for the offense were Keibert Ruiz (3-for-5, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI) and rookie James Wood, who went 2-for-3 with two walks, a triple, a homer, four runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBI.
In fact, Wood's night was so good, it was something that hasn't been done in nearly 100 years of baseball history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball Isn't Dead" podcast:
James Wood (21 years, 324 days) is the youngest player in MLB history to have a game with a HR, 3B, 2 SB and 2 BB. The previous youngest was Ben Chapman (23-120) in 1932.
One of the top prospects in the game, Wood just made his debut on July 1. He's hitting .270 for the season with three homers, 23 RBI and five stolen bases. In the last week, he's hitting .391, showing off the full range of his skillset.
The Nationals and Giants will play again on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET. Jake Irvin (8-9, 3.56) will get the ball for Washington while Blake Snell will get the ball for San Francisco. He's coming off his first career no-hitter.
