WATCH: 14 Years Ago Today, Philadelphia Hosted Phillies' World Series Parade

On Oct. 31, 2008, the city of Philadelphia hosted its first championship parade in over 25 years, as fans celebrated the World Series champion Phillies.

The Phillies closed out the World Series two days earlier, resuming a suspended game five of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, topping the Rays 4-3.

For the first time in baseball history, a World Series game was suspended due to rainfall. With rain in the forecast, before the start of the series, Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig informed both teams that neither team would be allowed to clinch a World Series victory in a rain-shortened game.

So when game five of the World Series in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park was paused due to rainfall in the middle of the sixth inning Monday, Oct. 27, play was suspended until Wednesday, Oct. 29. The game was tied 2-2, and picked up with the Phillies batting in the bottom of the sixth inning two days later.

The Phillies would go on to win 4-3, claiming their first World Series title since 1980.

On Oct. 31, the Phillies would give the city of Philadelphia a Halloween they would never forget.

NBC Sports Philadelphia recently put together a highlight reel of the the best moments from the 2008 championship parade.

The parade can also be viewed in its entirety on YouTube, as well.

The Phillies would love to give their city another championship parade this fall. The 2022 World Series is tied 1-1, with the series shifting to Philadelphia for game three, game four and game five, beginning Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

