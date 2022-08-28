Astros' Verlander Exits Sunday's Game Early with Right Calf Discomfort

The Houston Astros suffered a huge blow Sunday afternoon, when ace Justin Verlander exited their game against the Baltimore Orioles early with right calf discomfort.

Trying to avoid being swept at home by the team with the lowest payroll in Major League Baseball, the Astros gave the ball to their ace on Sunday.

Verlander, at the age of 39, is miraculously having the best season of his career, after missing the 2021 season and recovering from Tommy John Surgery. Through 152 innings, his 1.87 ERA and 0.85 WHIP are the lowest of his career, and his 203 ERA+ is the best of his career. This is a guy who has already won an American League MVP, a rarity for a pitcher.

Despite showing no visible signs of weakness or fatigue, Verlander did not come out to pitch the top half of the fourth inning, exiting the game. He was replaced with 27-year-old Seth Martinez. Verlander threw just 65 pitches through three scoreless frames Sunday, allowing three hits.

Losing Verlander for any amount of time would be a huge blow to the Astros, who are currently in pole position for the number one seed in the American League playoffs, to go with a first-round bye from the Wild Card Series, and homefield advantage throughout the American League playoffs.

A potential injury would come at the wrong time for the club, with the Astros less than six weeks out from the start of the postseason. If it is a minor injury, there is still time for him to recover in time for the playoffs, though. Still, his presence would be missed as the Astros' attempt to stave off the Yankees from claiming homefield advantage throughout the American League postseason.