Atlanta Braves Star Has Season-Ending Injury

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves got some terrible news about one of their players.

According to Justin Toscano of the AJC, Adam Duvall will have season-ending surgery.

Earlier in the day, the Braves put Duvall on the 10-day IL due to the sprained wrist.

Braves on Sunday morning: "The #Braves today recalled INF Mike Ford to Atlanta and placed OF Adam Duvall on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist."

Duvall was only batting .213 on the year, but he has 12 home runs and 36 RBI's.

He has always been a hitter with a lot of power, and in 2021 he had 38 home runs and 113 RBI's.

In addition to the Braves, he has also played for the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.

He is a one-time MLB All-Star (2016 with the Reds).

Currently, the Braves are in second place in the NL East with a 58-39 record in the 97 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are just 1.0 games behind the New York Mets, who are in first place in the division.

In 54 home games, they have a very impressive 33-21 record in Atlanta, and they are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

On Sunday, they were crushed 9-1 at home by the Los Angeles Angels.

Last season, the Braves won the World Series Championship over the Houston Astros.

Winning the title ended a drought that had lasted for 25-years from their last world title.