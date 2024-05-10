Detroit Tigers' INF Begins Rehab Assignment as He Works Back From Injury
Detroit Tigers' third baseman Gio Urhsela began a rehab assignment on Thursday for Triple-A Toledo.
The Tigers PR account posted the information on "X:"
INF Gio Urshela began an injury rehab assignment with Triple A Toledo tonight.
Urshela was put on the injured list about three weeks ago because of a strained hamstring, but he was making an offensive impact when he was in the lineup for Detroit, hitting .298 through 57 at-bats.
A nine-year big league veteran, Urshela has played for the Cleveland Indians, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels - as well as Detroit. A lifetime .278 hitter, his best year came in 2019 when he hit 21 homers for New York. He also drove in 74 runs that season and has two seasons of 64 RBI or more.
The 32-year-old native of Colombia signed a one-year deal this past offseason.
Urshela went 1-for-2 in that rehab game on Thursday and could stay in Toledo through the weekend. When he does return to Detroit, he'll find himself in the midst of a roster that is trying to contend for a playoff spot in 2024. Detroit is out to a 19-18 start this season and is currently 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.
The Tigers will host the Houston Astros on Friday night at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Framber Valdez (HOU) pitches against Casey Mize (DET). Mize is 1-1 with a 3.98 ERA thus far this season.
