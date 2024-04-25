Los Angeles Angels' Star Cements Himself in Record Books Alongside Hall of Famer on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon, 6-5, to fall to 10-15 on the season.
Despite the loss, Angels' star and future Hall of Famer Mike Trout continued his fantastic start to the year. The perennial All-Star went 1-for-4 with a home run, a run scored an RBI in the loss. He's the first player in baseball this year to hit 10 home runs. He also has 13 RBI and five stolen bases as well. In the wake of losing Shohei Ohtani this offseason, Trout is clearly out to show that he's still among the best offensive players in the league.
Furthermore, the home run also put him alongside Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson in some awesome baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
this is the 2nd time Mike Trout has had 10+ HR & 5+ SB in his team’s first 25 games of a season, also done in 2018
he joins Reggie Jackson (1969, 1974) as the only players since 1900 to do so twice
the players to do this since 1900 other than Trout and Jackson:
2020 Fernando Tatis Jr.
2000 Barry Bonds
1999 Fernando Tatís
1997 Larry Walker
1996 Brady Anderson
1995 Mo Vaughn
1987 Eric Davis
1922 Ken Williams
HOW COOL IS IT THAT TATIS JR + SR BOTH DID SO?
The 32-year-old Trout is an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time Silver Slugger, a three-time MVP and a Rookie of the Year winner.
The Angels are off on Thursday but will host the Minnesota Twins on Friday night for the start of a new series. First pitch is 9:38 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.