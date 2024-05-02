Los Angeles Dodgers' Ace to Make Much Anticipated Return on Monday
After a long and grueling rehab from Tommy John surgery, Los Angeles Dodgers' ace Walker Buehler is set to make his season debut on Monday against the Miami Marlins.
Per Fabian Ardaya of 'The Athletic' on social media:
Walker Buehler will make his MLB return from Tommy John surgery on Monday against the Marlins, Dave Roberts said.
The 29-year-old Buehler hasn't pitched in a Major League game since June 10, 2022, so it's sure to be an exciting and emotional return for both Buehler and Dodgers' fans. There was thought of him coming back last year during the team's playoff run, but it never materialized.
The Dodgers will likely slow play Buehler this season as they attempt to keep him healthy and fresh for the playoffs, but after six Triple-A rehab starts this season, he's ready to go on Monday.
In those rehab appearances, he tossed 21.2 innings and pitched to a 4.15 ERA.
One of the top arms in the National League when healthy, Buehler is 46-16 lifetime over parts of six seasons. He won 16 games back in the 2021, is a two-time All-Star and helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.
Furthermore, he has received Cy Young votes in two seasons as well. His return will be a big boon to the Dodgers rotation that is dealing with injuries to Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin and others.
Right now, Los Angeles is 20-13 and in first place in the National League West. After signing Shohei Ohtani in the offseason, they remain one of the favorites for the World Series.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN