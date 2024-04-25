Los Angeles Dodgers Do Something Never Done in Last 50 Years During Lopsided Win vs. Nationals
The Los Angeles Dodgers were firing on all cylinders on Wednesday night as they throttled the Washington Nationals, 11-2, at Nationals Park.
The Dodgers got great pitching from Landon Knack and a duo of relievers, and they also pounded out 20 hits in the victory. Eight members of the Dodgers starting lineup recorded a hit in the win with six players getting multi-hit games. Mookie Betts and Will Smith each went 4-for-6 in the win while Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-6.
With the combination of great pitching and the amount of hits, the Dodgers made some random but unique baseball history in the win.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Dodgers are the only MLB team in the last 50 years to outhit their opponent 15-0 (or better) over the last 7 innings of a game.
The Nationals didn't get a hit after the second inning and that was that. Knack struggled with his control some, walking three batters and hitting one in that second inning, but he still went 6.0 innings with five strikeouts to limit the Nats offense.
The Dodgers, who are the presumptive World Series favorites entering 2024, are out to a 15-11 start. The Nationals, who are hoping to emerge from their rebuild soon, are now 10-13 but continue to have reasons to be optimistic for the future.
The Dodgers and Nationals will play one more time on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET as Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 4.50 ERA) pitches against MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 3.60 ERA).
