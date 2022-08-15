Dodgers Lose Walker Buehler To Season-Ending Elbow Surgery

Walker Buehler's 2022 campaign has come to an end.

The Dodgers announced Monday that the right-hander will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Aug. 23. Buehler has not pitched since June 10 after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 flexor strain.

Los Angeles originally hoped that Buehler would return this year after he avoided a complete ligament tear. However, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported that an MRI didn't clearly reveal the cause of discomfort that Buehler experienced in recent throwing sessions. Dr. Neal ElAttrache recommended surgery, which he will perform.

The Dodgers will know more about Buehler's timetable after the procedure. Manager Dave Roberts didn't want to speculate when the 28-year-old might return.

The Dodgers initially thought that Buehler would miss three months after he felt discomfort during a June 10 start against San Francisco. Buehler hit the 15-day injured list the following day but was transferred to the 60-day I.L. 10 days later. ElAttrache removed a bone spur from Buehler's elbow on June 13, a surgery that was originally scheduled for the offseason. It was pushed up once Buehler landed on the I.L. and didn't impact the pitcher's timeline.

A top-five Cy Young finisher last year, Buehler's 2022 numbers were not up to his standards before getting hurt. The two-time All-Star recorded a 4.02 ERA over 12 starts and 65 innings, adding 58 strikeouts and 17 walks.

Still, Los Angeles will miss the young hurler, who joins fellow starter Clayton Kershaw (back) on the injured list. However, the Dodgers own a cushy 16-game lead atop the National League West, and they will get Dustin May back on Saturday. The right-hander will start against the Marlins, marking his return from Tommy John surgery.

May made six rehab starts, recording a 1.71 ERA over 21 minor league innings. The 24-year-old struck out 36 over that span.