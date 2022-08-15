Skip to main content
Dodgers Lose Walker Buehler To Season-Ending Elbow Surgery

Dodgers Lose Walker Buehler To Season-Ending Elbow Surgery

Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Aug. 23.

Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Aug. 23.

Walker Buehler's 2022 campaign has come to an end.

The Dodgers announced Monday that the right-hander will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Aug. 23. Buehler has not pitched since June 10 after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 flexor strain.

Los Angeles originally hoped that Buehler would return this year after he avoided a complete ligament tear. However, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported that an MRI didn't clearly reveal the cause of discomfort that Buehler experienced in recent throwing sessions. Dr. Neal ElAttrache recommended surgery, which he will perform.

The Dodgers will know more about Buehler's timetable after the procedure. Manager Dave Roberts didn't want to speculate when the 28-year-old might return.

The Dodgers initially thought that Buehler would miss three months after he felt discomfort during a June 10 start against San Francisco. Buehler hit the 15-day injured list the following day but was transferred to the 60-day I.L. 10 days later. ElAttrache removed a bone spur from Buehler's elbow on June 13, a surgery that was originally scheduled for the offseason. It was pushed up once Buehler landed on the I.L. and didn't impact the pitcher's timeline.

A top-five Cy Young finisher last year, Buehler's 2022 numbers were not up to his standards before getting hurt. The two-time All-Star recorded a 4.02 ERA over 12 starts and 65 innings, adding 58 strikeouts and 17 walks.

Still, Los Angeles will miss the young hurler, who joins fellow starter Clayton Kershaw (back) on the injured list. However, the Dodgers own a cushy 16-game lead atop the National League West, and they will get Dustin May back on Saturday. The right-hander will start against the Marlins, marking his return from Tommy John surgery.

May made six rehab starts, recording a 1.71 ERA over 21 minor league innings. The 24-year-old struck out 36 over that span. 

USATSI_18396632
Injuries

Dodgers Lose Walker Buehler To Season-Ending Elbow Surgery

By Gary Phillips13 seconds ago
USATSI_18826340
News

Texas Rangers Fire Chris Woodward

By Gary Phillips3 hours ago
USATSI_18870915_168388303_lowres
News

Mets And Braves Starting Lineups For Monday Night

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18860955_168388303_lowres
News

Yankees' Starting Lineup For Sunday's Game Against Red Sox

By Ben StinarAug 14, 2022 4:27 PM EDT
USATSI_18833865_168388303_lowres
News

Red Sox Starting Lineup Against The Yankees On Saturday

By Ben StinarAug 13, 2022 3:46 PM EDT
USATSI_18745805_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: MLB All-Star Suspended For Rest Of Season And Part Of Next Year

By Ben StinarAug 12, 2022 9:25 PM EDT
USATSI_18808293_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves Starting Lineup On Friday Night Against The Miami Marlins

By Ben StinarAug 12, 2022 4:40 PM EDT
USATSI_18825572_168388303_lowres
News

Massive Report About Carlos Correa's Future With The Twins

By Ben StinarAug 12, 2022 4:35 PM EDT
USATSI_18851321_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Red Sox Seal The Deal Over The Orioles On Thursday Night

By Ben StinarAug 11, 2022 10:13 PM EDT