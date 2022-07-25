Major Injury News For St. Louis Cardinals

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have placed Steven Matz on the 15-day IL.

Cardinals: "We have placed LHP Steven Matz (left knee sprain) on the 15-day IL. We have recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (AAA)."

Matz is in his first season with the Cardinals after playing for the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

This season, he is 4-3 with a 5.70 ERA in ten starts.

In 2021, he had a solid season with the Blue Jays going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts.

Prior to playing for the Blue Jays, he had spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the New York Mets.

His career numbers are 49-51 with a 4.32 ERA in 146 starts (and 151 total games pitched in).

Currently, the Cardinals are in second place in the National League Central Division.

They are 51-46 in the 97 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them just 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place.

The Brewers lead the NL Central with a 53-43 record in the 96 games that they have played in so far.

The Cardinals also have a substantial 10.5 games lead over the third place Pittsburgh Pirates.

As for the Wild Card, the Cardinals are currently holding the final spot in the National League.

Therefore, if the MLB Playoffs began right now, they would be hanging onto the final spot.

They have a 1.0 games lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.