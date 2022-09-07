Max Scherzer Lands on Injured List at Wrong Time for New York Mets

The New York Mets have lost five of their last eight games, and now will be losing their top starting pitcher of the 2022 season for the next 12 days, at least.

Over 20 starts this season, Max Scherzer has led the Mets pitching rotation with a 2.26 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 127.2 innings pitched.

The 38-year-old was placed on the Injured List by the Mets on Wednesday with left oblique irritation, retroactive to Sunday, September 4.

Scherzer exited Saturday's game against his former team, the Washington Nationals, after five innings with left-side fatigue. The Mets would go on to lose, 7-1.

This will be Scherzer's second stint on the IL this season. He missed time earlier this season with a left oblique strain, and it appears his left oblique may be a lingering problem for him.

In a corresponding roster move, the Mets selected left-handed pitcher Alex Claudio from Triple-A Syracuse and recalled right-handed pitcher Yoan López from Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets also designated right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina for assignment.

Scherzer will miss his next scheduled start Friday, and will be eligible to return Monday, September 19 at the earliest.

Scherzer was adamant however that it won't be a long stay for him on the IL.

“This is days, not weeks,” Scherzer said. “That’s the first and foremost thing. This is not a significant injury.”

Losing Scherzer for any amount of time will be a significant blow to the Mets in the thick of a pennant chase.

After leading the National League East by 10.5 games earlier this summer, the Mets are now tied for the division-lead with the Atlanta Braves, who caught up to the Mets with their victory Wednesday night.

The Mets will play a doubleheader Wednesday in Pittsburgh, then travel to Miami for a three-game weekend series against the Marlins this weekend.