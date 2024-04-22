Milwaukee Brewers' Jakob Junis Hit in Neck During Batting Practice, Sent to Hospital
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jakob Junis was hit in the neck by a batted ball during batting practice prior to Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Junis spent roughly 20 minutes on the ground getting attention from the Brewers' medical staff. An ambulance eventually came onto the field at PNC Park to pick up Junis.
The team later put out a statement confirming that Junis was conscious, alert and responsive. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Junis has been on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement since April 6. He had yet to resume throwing from a mound, and his recovery timeline was yet to be determined.
Now, Junis' status has gotten even more unclear.
The right-handed pitcher signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Brewers in February, although he can make $12 million if his mutual option is picked up next offseason. He allowed one earned run in 4.0 innings during his lone start this regular season.
Junis spent the previous two seasons with the San Francisco Giants, going 9-10 with a 4.18 ERA, 1.293 WHIP, 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.3 WAR. As a member of the Kansas City Royals from 2017 to 2021, Junis went 29-35 with a 4.82 ERA, 1.353 WHIP, 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.8 WAR.
For his career, Junis is 38-45 with a 4.63 ERA, 1.334 WHIP, 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 7.2 WAR.
The Brewers and Pirates continued with their game as scheduled on Monday. Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and has retained that lead through three.
