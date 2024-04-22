Milwaukee Brewers Veteran Pitcher Wade Miley Facing Elbow Issue, Hits Injured List
The Milwaukee Brewers have placed left-handed pitcher Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation, retroactive to April 19, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Milwaukee recalled right-handed pitcher Tobias Myers from Triple-A Nashville to round out their major league staff in the meantime. And with first baseman Jake Bauers reinstated from th bereavement list, infielder Andruw Monasterio was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.
Miley last pitched April 16 against the San Diego Padres, allowing four hits, two walks and three earned runs in 3.0 innings of work. It was only Miley's second start of the season, as he spent the first two weeks of the regular season on the injured list with a left shoulder impingement.
In his two starts, Miley was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA, 1.286 WHIP, 2.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR.
Miley had two stints on the injured list last year as well, dealing with a lat strain and left elbow discomfort. In 23 starts, he went 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.139 WHIP and 2.6 WAR.
After declining his $10 million mutual option last fall, Miley signed a one-year, $7 million contract in December to return to Milwaukee.
Although Miley was an All-Star and NL Rookie of the Year runner-up with the Arizona Diamondbacks all the way back in 2012, his production started to tail off as he bounced around to the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. He has since enjoyed a late-career resurgence, however, going 42-24 with a 3.43 ERA between 2018 and 2023 as a member of the Brewers, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs.
The 37-year-old southpaw is now out until at least May 4, depending on how his recovery goes. Miley is scheduled to undergo imaging Tuesday morning, which will likely determine his timeline moving forward.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.