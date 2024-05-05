Minnesota Twins' Recent Trade Acquisition Nearing Season Debut After Rehab From Knee Injury
New Minnesota Twins' reliever Justin Topa is nearing his season debut after making another rehab appearance on Friday night.
He's been battling a knee issue since spring training.
The following comes from MLB.com:
Topa made a third rehab appearance on May 3, and his velocity was trending back up, topping out at 94 mph after it had been down a bit in his first two outings. He is scheduled to throw again on May 5. Topa said his velocity simply took some time to build back up following his extended time off the mound to open the season, and noted he had sharp stuff with most of his pitches against both right-handed and left-handed hitters in that promising May 3 appearance.
There's no official date yet for his activation but after three rehab appearances, he's certainly close. He's allowed two runs in three rehab innings. He has five strikeouts.
Topa was acquired this offseason in a trade from the Seattle Mariners. Jorge Polanco was the return that went to Seattle in that deal.
The 33-year-old had a breakout year with Seattle last season, appearing in 75 games and pitching to a 5-4 record with a 2.61 ERA.
He made his Major League debut in 2020 with the Brewers, spending three years with them before going to Seattle for 2023.
The Twins have won 12 straight games heading into Sunday's matchup with the Boston Red Sox. Ironically, the Twins play Seattle for a series beginning on Monday, so perhaps Topa will make his debut against his old club.
