Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Set For Another Rehab Start

Jacob deGrom will take the mound in Syracuse on Wednesday. If all goes well, he could make his 2022 debut with the Mets in early August.

If all goes well, Jacob deGrom could be back with the Mets in early August.

The star right-hander is set to make an additional rehab start on Wednesday with the Syracuse Mets, the Tripe-A affiliate announced Monday. The goal is for this to be deGrom's final rehab start before being activated by the big league squad for the first time this season.

First pitch for deGrom's rehab outing is at 12:05 p.m. He will face the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Kansas City Royals' Triple-A club.

A stress reaction in his shoulder put deGrom on the injured list for the entire first half of the season. The four-time All-Star had a simulated game pushed back last week after he experienced muscle soreness in his shoulder.

Prior to the setback, the Mets had hoped to have deGrom back in time for their Subway Series against the Yankees, which begins Tuesday at Citi Field.

The 34-year-old deGrom has not pitched in a major league game since July 7, 2021 — more than a year ago. A flexor tendon injury cut his 2021 campaign short.

Before that, deGrom established himself as one of baseball's most electric pitchers. He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2018 and 2019, and he owns a 1.94 ERA over 91 starts since 2018. He has a 2.50 ERA since entering the league in 2014.

With numbers like that, it's no surprise that deGrom has overmatched minor league hitters during the three rehab starts he's already made this month. deGrom returned to action with Single-A St. Lucie on July 3. That day, he struck out five over 1.2 innings of scoreless work.

He made another start for St. Lucie on July 8. That time, deGrom fanned six over three shutout innings.

The former Rookie of the Year's most recent rehab start came on July 14 with Syracuse. Once again, deGrom held the opposition scoreless while striking out four.

