Francisco Lindor Makes Personal History with Homer on Wednesday
The New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon, 8-2, at Oracle Park.
The win has the supposed-to-be-rebuilding Mets out to a surprising 13-11 start while the supposed-to-be-contending Giants are now 12-13.
In the win, Mets' star Francisco Lindor went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI. He's now hitting .206 this season with four homers and 10 RBI.
One of his home runs actually also made some fun personal history as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
this pitch was 1.05 feet from the center of the plate, the furthest-inside pitch Francisco Lindor has homered off of in his career
They always say that down-and-in is a spot that lefties love to hit, but they don't usually mean that they can golf a pitch well off the plate and at their shoetops out of the park, but that's what Lindor did.
Though it's been a slow start to the year for Lindor, the Mets have to trust that he'll figure it out. The 30-year-old is a career .273 hitter with 219 homers and 157 stolen bases. He's played 10 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians/Guardians and the Mets.
He is also a four-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger and a two-time Gold Glove winner. Lindor helped the Indians reach the World Series during the 2016 season and is hoping to bring a title back to New York during his tenure with the organization.
The Mets are off on Thursday but will open a series on Friday with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.