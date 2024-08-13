Fastball

New York Yankees Get Potentially Devastating Injury News on Key Trade Acquisition

The New York Yankees have gotten a huge boost from Jazz Chisholm Jr. since they acquired him at the trade deadline, but unfortunately it looks like he could be out for a while with injury.

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) singles during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Aug 11.
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) singles during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Aug 11. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
If the New York Yankees are going to win the American League East and outlast the Baltimore Orioles, they may need to do it without star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

According to manager Aaron Boone, Chisholm Jr. is likely to hit the injured list with a UCL problem. Making matters worse, that issue could require surgery.

There's the chance that Chisholm Jr. could remain in the lineup as a designated hitter, because the injury is in his non-throwing arm, but that would cause a headache for Boone with regards to Giancarlo Stanton and the rest of his lineup construction.

Since being acquired at the trade deadline, Chisholm Jr. has been on a roll for New York. He's hitting .257 for the year but is hitting .316 for New York. He's got seven homers for the Yankees and 11 RBI while also stealing five bases. Furthermore, he's provided some energy and a fun factor to go along with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

The 26-year-old native of the Bahamas is under team control through the 2026 season so the Yankees certainly have a motivation to get this injury under control long-term. If Chisholm Jr. is in fact put on the IL, it could mean the return of top prospect Jasson Dominguez, who had his own UCL surgery last season.

The Yankees enter play on Tuesday night at 70-50 overall. They will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the lowly Chicago White Sox. Chicago enters at 29-91 on the year, though they did beat the Yankees on Monday.

