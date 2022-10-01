Skip to main content
Yankees Place Zack Britton on I.L. 3 Games After Return From Tommy John Surgery

Yankees Place Zack Britton on I.L. 3 Games After Return From Tommy John Surgery

The Yankees placed Zack Britton on the 60-day injured list Saturday after he left Friday’s game with shoulder fatigue.

The Yankees placed Zack Britton on the 60-day injured list Saturday after he left Friday’s game with shoulder fatigue.

Zack Britton wanted to return before the end of the 2022 regular season and impact the Yankees in the playoffs after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of last season. 

Unfortunately for the left-hander, he was only able to achieve one of those goals.

New York placed Britton on the 60-day injured list Saturday after he exited Friday's game with left shoulder fatigue. It was Britton's third appearance back following his rehab from surgery.

“Basically, it’s just something that [we’re] running out of time here and having a little bit of fatigue last night, it’s one of those things you don’t want to power through that and reach for more and then do some damage as you’re coming back,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday. “But he’s in a good spot heading into the offseason.”

Britton, an impending free agent, has thrown just 38 innings since the start of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, as injuries have hindered one of baseball's best relievers.

A two-time All-Star and former closer, Britton recorded a 1.84 ERA from 2014-2020. Adding that pitcher could have helped New York tremendously in October, but counting on Britton was always a risky proposition after such a long layoff.

“I’m just appreciative of how hard he’s worked to get to this point to give himself a chance,” Boone said. “Obviously coming back quick, by Tommy John standards, the rehab’s gone really well. I feel like a lot of things are there lined up. It’s just that final sharpness. At this point in the season, just kind of up against it there. But he worked his tail off to put himself in this position and give himself an opportunity. Certainly admire that.”

The Yankees signed right-hander Jacob Barnes to a major league contract and selected him to the active roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move for Britton. 

Barnes had a 6.10 ERA over 20.2 major league innings with the Tigers this year. He threw 1.2 scoreless frames in the Yankees' 8-0 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

USATSI_16470632 (1)
Injuries

Yankees Place Zack Britton on I.L. 3 Games After Return From Tommy John Surgery

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19143201_168388303_lowres
News

Angels, Shohei Ohtani Agree to Record Contract Extension for 2023 Season

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19147198_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Orioles and Rangers Should Pitch to Aaron Judge

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19147922_168388303_lowres
News

Judge Walked Four Times in Two Games vs. Orioles, Still Trying For 62

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19147756_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits 701st Career Home Run in Cardinals' 2-1 Win

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19155034_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Walk-Off HR Sends Mariners to Playoffs for First Time in 21 Years

By Jack Vita
USATSI_15781275
News

New York Mets Promote Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez For Final Stretch

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19095394
News

Carlos Correa To Twins: 'If You Really Want Something, You Just Go Get It'

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18995820
News

42-Year-Old Red Sox Pitcher Rich Hill Plans To Play In 2023

By Gary Phillips