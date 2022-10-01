Yankees Place Zack Britton on I.L. 3 Games After Return From Tommy John Surgery

Zack Britton wanted to return before the end of the 2022 regular season and impact the Yankees in the playoffs after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of last season.

Unfortunately for the left-hander, he was only able to achieve one of those goals.

New York placed Britton on the 60-day injured list Saturday after he exited Friday's game with left shoulder fatigue. It was Britton's third appearance back following his rehab from surgery.

“Basically, it’s just something that [we’re] running out of time here and having a little bit of fatigue last night, it’s one of those things you don’t want to power through that and reach for more and then do some damage as you’re coming back,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday. “But he’s in a good spot heading into the offseason.”

Britton, an impending free agent, has thrown just 38 innings since the start of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, as injuries have hindered one of baseball's best relievers.

A two-time All-Star and former closer, Britton recorded a 1.84 ERA from 2014-2020. Adding that pitcher could have helped New York tremendously in October, but counting on Britton was always a risky proposition after such a long layoff.

“I’m just appreciative of how hard he’s worked to get to this point to give himself a chance,” Boone said. “Obviously coming back quick, by Tommy John standards, the rehab’s gone really well. I feel like a lot of things are there lined up. It’s just that final sharpness. At this point in the season, just kind of up against it there. But he worked his tail off to put himself in this position and give himself an opportunity. Certainly admire that.”

The Yankees signed right-hander Jacob Barnes to a major league contract and selected him to the active roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move for Britton.

Barnes had a 6.10 ERA over 20.2 major league innings with the Tigers this year. He threw 1.2 scoreless frames in the Yankees' 8-0 win over the Orioles on Saturday.