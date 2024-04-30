Oakland Athletics' Young Cornerstone Appears Set to Miss More Time Than Feared with Injury
Oakland Athletics' second baseman Zack Gelof appears set to miss more time than originally feared as he continues to battle an oblique injury.
Gelof has been shut down from all baseball activity, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com:
A’s injuries:
- Ken Waldichuk faced hitters in a 25-pitch live BP today, he’ll pitch in a sim game and could go on rehab assignment after
- J.D. Davis will continue his rehab with Triple-A Las Vegas thru at least Thursday
- Zack Gelof is currently shut down from baseball activity
Though Gelof has gotten off to a slow .196 start this year, he's a big part of what the A's are building in Oakland (and subsequently in Sacramento and Las Vegas). He made his Major League debut in the second half of 2023, playing 69 games and popping 14 homers while stealing 14 bases. He hit .267 in that first call-up and posted a strong .337 on-base percentage.
Thus far this year, he has three homers, seven RBI and four stolen bases. There's no indication as to when he'll be back from the oblique issue but he's undoubtedly going to need ramp-up time and a rehab assignment before he officially returns.
After posting the worst record in baseball last season, the A's have shown real improvement this year. They are 13-17 and will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-16) on Tuesday night in Oakland.
Mitch Keller (2-2, 5.14 ERA) pitches for Pittsburgh while Alex Wood (1-2, 6.59 ERA) pitches for the A's.
First pitch is 9:40 p.m. ET.
