Terrible Injury Update For Mike Trout

"Rare Condition"? Terrible Injury Update On Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is dealing with a "rare" back condition, according to Angels athletic trainer Mike Forstad. Trout last played against the Houston Astros on July 12.
Recently, Los Angeles Angels athletic trainer Mike Forstad gave an injury update on All-Star Mike Trout (via ESPN). 

Forstad via ESPN: "This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back," Frostad said. "The doctor (Robert Watkins III), who is one of the most well-known spine surgeons in the country -- if not the world -- doesn't see a lot of these. 

"And for it to happen in a baseball player -- we just have to take into consideration what he puts himself through with hitting, swinging on a daily basis just to get prepared, and then also playing in the outfield, diving for balls, jumping into the wall -- things like that. There's so many things that can aggravate it. But this doctor hasn't seen a lot of it."

Trout is one of the best players to ever play the game of baseball, and he is a three-time MVP, ten-time All-Star and eight-time Silver Slugger. 

He last played against the Houston Astros on July 12. 

Jeff Fletcher, who covers the Angels for SoCal News Group, said he spoke to Trout. 

Fletcher: "Just talked to Mike Trout. He said his phone is blowing up and it’s all an exaggeration. He said he will play again this year. Although he acknowledges he will have to stay on top of maintenance of his back, he’s not concerned about his career."

Fletcher relaying what Trout said: "I got to stay on top of the routine I do on a daily basis to prevent it from coming back. I feel good where it's at right now. Every day it's improving. I felt really good today."

Fletcher also asked him if he plans to play again this season: "Do you feel you'll play again this season? "Of course. That's my goal."

