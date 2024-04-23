Jonathan India, Jake Fraley Still Sick, Remain Out of Cincinnati Reds' Lineup
When Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell submitted his lineup card for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, two key names were once again absent.
Second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Jake Fraley were both left out for the third day in a row as they continue to feel under the weather. Both players last suited up Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, but India checked out of that game early due to his illness.
India already hadn't been feeling well for a few days leading up to that contest, Bell said at the time, but it eventually got to the point where the infielder had lost a good amount of his strength and could no longer play through it. Bell first told reporters that Fraley was sick on Sunday.
As has been the case the past few days, Santiago Espinal will slot into India's spot at second, while Stuart Fairchild, Spencer Steer and Will Benson will make up Cincinnati's outfield without Fraley.
India, 27, had previously appeared in 19 of the Reds' first 20 games this season. The 2021 NL Rookie of the Year is batting .174 with a .557 OPS and -0.1 WAR so far in 2024.
Fraley, meanwhile, logged 16 appearances across Cincinnati's first 20 games. The 28-year-old is batting .362 with a .934 OPS and 0.8 WAR, putting the former Seattle Mariners outfielder on pace for yet another solid campaign in Cincinnati.
Here is the full lineup the Reds will be using against the Phillies with India and Fraley still out:
1. Stuart Fairchild, CF
2. Spencer Steer, LF
3. Tyler Stephenson, C
4. Jeimer Candelario, 3B
5. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B
6. Elly De La Cruz, SS
7. Nick Martini, DH
8. Santiago Espinal, 2B
9. Will Benson, RF
SP: Andrew Abbott, LHP
First pitch for game two of the four-game series is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
